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As Pak brokers US-Iran talks, India says it supports...

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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Last updated on: April 17, 2026 18:39 IST

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Amidst escalating tensions, India is actively monitoring developments in West Asia, ensuring the safety of its citizens, and reaffirming its commitment to climate change initiatives.

Munir meets Iranian Parliament Speaker

IMAGE: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf meets with Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, in Tehran, on April 16, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Parliament Speaker Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Key Points

  • India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in West Asia and supports steps towards peace.
  • India has facilitated the safe return of over 2,300 Indian citizens from Iran amidst regional tensions.
  • The MEA dismissed objections from Islamabad regarding the PoK provisions in the Delimitation Bill, asserting it as an internal matter.
  • India has withdrawn from hosting the 33rd UN Climate Change Conference (COP33) but remains committed to its climate change commitments.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday noted that New Delhi is 'closely following developments in the West Asian region', as the security situation continues to evolve.

During a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about the perceived role of Islamabad in facilitating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

 

"We are closely following developments in the West Asian region," the spokesperson remarked.

The Islamabad Peace Talks, held on 11-12 April, marked a historic but inconclusive diplomatic attempt to end the 39-day Gulf War between the United States and Iran.

Mediated by Pakistan, the talks were the first high-level, face-to-face negotiations between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In the context of the wider regional landscape, Jaiswal also addressed the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon. He stated that 'India welcomes a ceasefire and supports all steps towards peace'.

India's Role in Maritime Security Discussions

The discussion then shifted to maritime security and India's participation in international talks regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Responding to whether India would attend a meeting called by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Jaiswal confirmed that an invitation has been received.

"More information will be shared after the meeting," he said, regarding the upcoming session.

The spokesperson further detailed the government's efforts to ensure the safety of Indian nationals amidst these regional tensions. He revealed that since the start of the hostilities, India has facilitated the safe return of 2,361 individuals.

Safe Return of Indian Citizens from Iran

"Since the outbreak of the conflict, we have helped bring 2,361 Indian citizens safely from Iran to India. Of these, 2,060 came via Armenia and 301 via Azerbaijan. This 2,361 includes 1,041 Indian students, as well as three foreigners: one from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka, and one from Guyana," he detailed.

India Rejects Interference in Delimitation Bill

Turning to matters of national sovereignty, the spokesperson dismissed recent objections from Islamabad regarding the PoK provisions in the Delimitation Bill.

"On the delimitation exercise, the internal matters of India are internal matters of India, and we reject any attempts to intrude into them or make any such remarks," Jaiswal asserted.

India's Commitment to Climate Change Goals

Regarding global environmental policy, the spokesperson clarified the decision regarding the 33rd UN Climate Change Conference (COP33).

"Yes, India has withdrawn. There are several issues that were taken into account, but India remains fully committed to meeting its climate change commitments. We are, or we were, one of the G20 countries which has fully met its Paris commitments, and we continue to build on our green agenda and, at the same time, see how best we can foster greater climate change action worldwide along with our international partners, including through International Solar Alliance and other such initiatives that we have undertaken," Jaiswal stated.

India's focus on the safe return of its citizens highlights its concern for the diaspora in conflict zones.

The MEA's firm stance on the Delimitation Bill underscores India's position on its territorial integrity.

India's withdrawal from hosting COP33 raises questions about its future role in international climate negotiations.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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