Street art on the rubble of damaged buildings in the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria.

IMAGE: Syrian artist Aziz Asmar paints art on the rubble of damaged buildings. All photographs: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

IMAGE: Salam Hamed's street art on the rubble.

IMAGE: Salam Hamed with her daughter next to street art which Salam painted.

IMAGE: Aziz Asmar and Salam Hamed together paint street art on the rubble.

IMAGE: A woman walks past the street art.

IMAGE: Salam Hamed's daughter Sima sits in the rubble.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com