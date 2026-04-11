Artemis II Ends With Pacific Splashdown After Historic Moon Mission

Glimpses from Artemis II's dramatic return to Earth.

NASA's Orion spacecraft completes a historic Moon mission with a precise Pacific Ocean splashdown and recovery operation.

IMAGE: NASA's Orion spacecraft descends under parachutes into the Pacific Ocean off California on April 10, 2026, carrying Artemis II crew Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch from NASA, along with Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency after a 10-day lunar mission. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bill Ingalls/NASA

Key Points Artemis II marked NASA's first crewed lunar mission in decades, completing a 10-day journey around the Moon.

Orion splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean, supported by coordinated recovery operations involving US military teams.

The mission advances preparations for future crewed lunar landings and long-term human exploration, including eventual missions to Mars.

IMAGE: Orion approaches the Pacific Ocean under parachutes as part of a controlled descent near California. Photograph: Kind courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA

Controlled Descent Over Pacific

IMAGE: Orion glides toward splashdown under its main parachutes after completing its lunar orbit mission. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bill Ingalls/NASA

Final Moments Before Splashdown

IMAGE: Orion descends over the Pacific Ocean during its return phase following Artemis II mission on April 10, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Josh Valcarcel/NASA

Touchdown in Open Waters

IMAGE: Orion lands in the Pacific Ocean off California as recovery teams prepare to secure the capsule. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bill Ingalls/NASA

Recovery Operations Underway

IMAGE: Orion carrying Artemis II crew splashes down near San Diego, concluding its lunar mission. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

Mission Control Celebrates Success

IMAGE: The NASA team reacts at the Johnson Space Center in Houston following the successful Artemis II splashdown. Photograph: Kind courtesy John Kraus/NASA

Public Witnesses Historic Return

IMAGE: Crowds at the Air and Space Museum in San Diego react with emotion as Orion splashes down. Photograph: Sandy Huffaker/Reuters

IMAGE: Crowds gather at the Air and Space Museum in San Diego to watch the Orion splashdown live. Photograph: Sandy Huffaker/Reuters

IMAGE: Spectators observe the Artemis II splashdown event as the mission concludes successfully. Photograph: Sandy Huffaker/Reuters

IMAGE: Enthusiastic crowds react as Orion returns safely to Earth after its Moon mission. Photograph: Sandy Huffaker/Reuters

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff