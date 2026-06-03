Saharanpur Man Held Over Lord Shiva Social Media Comment

Saharanpur police have arrested Azmat Abad for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on a Lord Shiva social media post, citing potential disruption to communal harmony and public peace.

Key Points A man was arrested in Saharanpur for an objectionable social media comment on a Lord Shiva post.

Police stated the comment could disturb communal harmony and create tension in the area.

The accused, identified as Azmat Abad, was apprehended by Janakpuri police and faces legal action for breach of peace.

A man was arrested here for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on a social media post featuring Lord Shiva, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused's comment had the potential to disturb communal harmony and create tension in the area.

Arrest Made Over Social Media Post

Janakpuri police station in-charge Nem Chand Singh told PTI that information was received on Tuesday that a youth was posting objectionable remarks from his Instagram account on a picture of Lord Shiva near the Link Road area.

Acting on the information, police registered a case under relevant sections of law, he said.

Singh said that during a checking and patrolling drive being conducted to curb crime in the district, a police team arrested the accused, identified as Azmat Abad, from the Janakpuri police station area and action was initiated against him for breach of peace, the officer said.

He added that the accused was being produced before a competent court.