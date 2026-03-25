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Delhi Police Dismantle International Arms Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 10:55 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major international arms smuggling operation with connections to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, seizing a significant cache of foreign-made weapons and arresting ten individuals involved in the illicit network.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an international arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, arresting 10 people.
  • A cache of sophisticated foreign-made weapons, including sub-machine guns and automatic pistols, was recovered.
  • The seized firearms include weapons from the Czech Republic, Turkey, China, Italy, Brazil, and Germany.
  • The smuggling network used covert routes and intermediaries to transport weapons across borders.
  • Investigations are ongoing to trace the network's linkages and identify other involved parties.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have busted an arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and arrested 10 people.

A cache of sophisticated foreign-made weapons, including sub-machine guns and automatic pistols, along with 200 live cartridges, has been recovered from the accused, they said.

 

According to police, a total of 21 firearms were seized during the operation, comprising high-end automatic weapons and pistols sourced from multiple countries.

Details of Seized Weapons

Among the recovered weapons are a Czech Republic-made sub-machine gun and a range of pistols of different international makes.

The seized arms include PX-5.7 pistols, which are generally used by special forces, Stoeger pistols manufactured in Turkey, PX-3 pistols from China, Shadow CZ pistols from the Czech Republic, as well as Beretta (Italy), Taurus (Brazil) and Walther (Germany) pistols, officials said.

International Network and Investigation

Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was part of a well-organised cross-border network involved in smuggling and supplying illegal arms to criminal elements in India, they said.

The accused were allegedly in touch with international handlers and suppliers operating from neighbouring countries, the police said.

The syndicate used covert routes and intermediaries to transport weapons across borders and further distribute them to contacts in different parts of the country, they added.

The police said efforts are underway to trace the backward and forward linkages of the module and identify other associates involved in the network.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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