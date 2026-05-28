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Why Bengal's Annapurna Yojana Form Requires Extensive Details

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 21:50 IST

West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul defends the detailed Annapurna Yojana application form, emphasising the need to ensure welfare benefits reach only Indian citizens and announcing new measures for urban cleanliness.

Key Points

  • West Bengal minister defends the detailed Annapurna Yojana application form to ensure benefits reach only Indian citizens.
  • The minister criticised the Trinamool Congress, asserting the BJP government will prevent non-citizens from accessing state welfare schemes.
  • Stringent waste-related penalties will be introduced across West Bengal from September 1 to improve urban cleanliness.
  • A 'Swachh App' will be launched to strengthen waste management, allowing residents to report garbage accumulation in public areas.
  • The government plans to install dustbins every 100 metres on city roads for pedestrian convenience.

West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul on Thursday defended the detailed 12-page application form for the newly announced Annapurna Yojana scheme, saying the state government wanted to ensure that the benefits of welfare programmes reached only Indian citizens.

Annapurna Yojana Form Controversy

The lengthy form, which requires women beneficiaries to furnish detailed information about every family member, has triggered criticism from several quarters, with some alleging that excessive documentation could lead to the exclusion of genuine beneficiaries.

 

Reacting to the criticism, Paul hit out at the Trinamool Congress, saying the BJP government would not allow non-citizens to avail benefits under state-run welfare schemes.

"Does the TMC think the BJP government will give benefits to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who are standing in long queues near the Bangladesh border? We do not want to extend Annapurna Yojana or any other government scheme to people who are not Indian citizens. This is our money, your money, the public's money. Naturally, we need complete information," Paul told reporters.

New Waste Management Penalties in Bengal

The minister of women and child development and social welfare further said the BJP did not need "lessons" from the TMC, accusing the party of misleading the people of Bengal for the last 15 years.

The minister also announced that the state government would introduce stringent waste-related penalties across the state from September 1 in an effort to improve urban cleanliness.

Under the new rules, people found littering roads, spitting, throwing pan masala residue, or discarding plastic packets and garbage in public places will face fines and possible legal action, she said.

"For the last 15 years, we have seen that garbage across Bengal has not been properly cleaned. But we must ensure that we do not litter the roads and open areas. We will implement the Act, which is already there, and fine people who litter roads and streets," she said.

'Swachh App' and Dustbin Installation

Police will be entrusted to enforce the rules, Paul said, adding that the government has also made it mandatory for all public and private buses to keep waste bags or dustbins inside vehicles to prevent passengers from littering.

It was also learnt that the state government is also preparing to roll out a 'Swachh App' to strengthen waste management and civic cleanliness. The application will be introduced on a pilot basis in 10 municipalities on May 30.

Through the app, residents will be able to access information related to municipal cleanliness regulations and directly lodge complaints by uploading photographs of garbage accumulated in public areas.

The government has additionally decided to install dustbins at every 100-metre interval across city roads for the convenience of pedestrians, the minister said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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