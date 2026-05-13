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West Bengal Government Prioritises Women's Empowerment, Welfare Schemes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 13, 2026 21:05 IST

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The West Bengal government is set to prioritise women's empowerment and ensure the continuation of welfare schemes, including the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme, with easy online access for all women.

Key Points

  • West Bengal government to prioritise women's empowerment and welfare schemes.
  • 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme applications to be submitted through an accessible online portal.
  • Free bus travel for women to be introduced on state-run buses.
  • Existing social welfare schemes will continue under the new government.
  • Implementation of central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao to begin.

West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday said the BJP government would focus on women's empowerment and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries continue to receive benefits of welfare schemes.

Speaking to PTI, Paul said, "Everyone will be getting the benefits of welfare schemes."

 

Accessibility of Annapurna Bhandar Scheme

The women and child development minister said applications for the proposed 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme would be made available through an online portal.

"Applications for Annapurna Bhandar will have to be submitted through an online portal. The process will be made very simple," she said.

Paul added that steps were being taken to ensure wider accessibility of the scheme, including for those with limited educational background.

Implementation and Expansion of Welfare Initiatives

"I was hearing that earlier it was done through Duare Sarkar. I have already spoken to my department and instructed that complete online arrangements for Annapurna Bhandar should be put in place immediately," Paul said.

"The system will be made so simple that even those who are not highly educated will be able to apply through the portal. We are making sure that every woman in Bengal can apply online," she added.

On Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed officials to take necessary steps for rolling out the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme and introducing free travel for women on state-run buses starting next month.

Commitment to Existing and Central Schemes

The 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme, a key promise in the BJP's election manifesto, envisages monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 for eligible women beneficiaries. Free bus travel for women in state-run transport services was also among the party's poll commitments.

Adhikari also emphasised that no existing social welfare scheme in the state would be discontinued under the new BJP government, seeking to allay concerns over the continuity of programmes introduced during the previous Trinamool Congress regime.

He also said the government had begun implementing several central schemes in the state, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Bima Yojana, PM SHRI, Vishwakarma, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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