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Bengal Government To Prioritise Women's Safety And Complaints

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 23:42 IST

The West Bengal government is set to prioritise women's safety and freedom of movement, alongside implementing CCTV monitoring to tackle corruption and streamlining welfare schemes for broader access.

Key Points

  • West Bengal government commits to ensuring women's freedom of movement and prioritising their complaints.
  • CCTV monitoring to be implemented across civic bodies to enhance transparency and combat corruption.
  • Illegal activities like toll plazas, sand extraction, and coal mining will be stopped.
  • Lakshmir Bhandar scheme applications to be streamlined, excluding illegal immigrants after verification.
  • Annapurna welfare scheme eligibility to be expanded, with benefits starting from June 1.

West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday said the state government would ensure that women can move freely at any time of the day and that complaints lodged by them are treated by police on a priority basis.

Speaking to reporters after taking oath at the Assembly, Paul said CCTV monitoring would soon be introduced across civic bodies to ensure transparency and check corruption.

 

Focus On Women's Rights And Safety

"Unlike suggestions put forward by someone (in the previous government), every woman should have the right to move out at any time. They cannot be barred from going wherever they wish. It is unfortunate if women are asked why they are outside after 8 pm," she said in an apparent reference to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged comments after Durgapur Medical College rape incident.

"Women should be able to go wherever they wish, whenever they wish. This government will ensure that. They can always file a zero FIR, and a woman's complaint must be accepted first on a priority basis and acted upon," the women and child development minister said.

Enhancing Transparency Through CCTV Monitoring

Paul said CCTV monitoring would be introduced at civic bodies to ensure work is carried out transparently and on time.

"We have to remain accountable to the people who elected the BJP to power," she said.

She also said elections to the Howrah and Durgapur municipal corporations would be held soon.

Crackdown On Illegal Activities

Asserting that illegal toll plazas would not be allowed, Paul alleged that "TMC cadres" had set up such toll points using bamboo barricades, which have now been dismantled.

"Activities like illegal sand extraction from riverbeds and illegal coal mining in coal belt areas will also be stopped. Necessary instructions have been issued and steps taken to halt such practices," she added.

Welfare Schemes And Infrastructure Development

Paul said people not enrolled under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme could apply through an online portal, but names of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas would be removed after verification.

"Those whose names are under process after appeal before the tribunal will remain eligible," she said.

On the proposed Annapurna welfare scheme, she said women with minimal educational qualifications would also be eligible to apply.

"From June 1, those enrolled under the scheme will start receiving the benefits," she added.

Referring to pending work at Chingrighata in Kolkata for improving connectivity between Shahid Khudiram, Sector V and the airport Metro corridor, Paul said the state government had already sent the necessary communication to begin work.

"Work had remained stalled on a small stretch during the TMC regime, causing inconvenience to people," she claimed.

Addressing Illegal Construction And Fire Safety

Commenting on the recent Tiljala fire incident, Paul alleged that illegal buildings and businesses had mushroomed over the past 15 years, leading to such tragedies.

"A similar incident took place at Anandapur a few months ago where several people lost their lives due to violations of building norms and filling up of water bodies. We will take action as directed by the chief minister," she said.

"If buildings do not have proper NOC, action will be taken," she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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