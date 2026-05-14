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West Bengal Government To Prioritise Women's Safety And Freedom

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 14, 2026 08:53 IST

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The West Bengal government pledges to ensure women's safety and freedom of movement, prioritising their complaints and implementing measures to curb corruption and illegal activities.

Key Points

  • West Bengal government commits to ensuring women's freedom of movement at any time of day.
  • Police to treat complaints lodged by women on a priority basis in West Bengal.
  • CCTV monitoring to be introduced across civic bodies to ensure transparency and check corruption.
  • Illegal toll plazas, sand extraction, and coal mining to be stopped in West Bengal.

West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul has said the state government would ensure women can move freely at any time of the day, and that complaints lodged by them are treated by the police on a priority basis.

Ensuring Women's Safety and Freedom

Speaking to reporters after taking oath in the assembly on Wednesday, Paul said CCTV monitoring would soon be introduced across civic bodies to ensure transparency and check corruption.

 

"Unlike suggestions put forward by someone (in the previous government), every woman should have the right to move out at any time. They cannot be barred from going wherever they wish. It is unfortunate if women are asked why they are outside after 8 pm," she said in an apparent reference to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged comments after the Durgapur Medical College rape incident.

"Women should be able to go wherever they wish, whenever they wish. This government will ensure that. They can always file a zero FIR, and a woman's complaint must be accepted first on a priority basis and acted upon," the Women and Child Development Minister said.

Municipal Corporation Elections and Illegal Activities

She also said the elections to the Howrah and Durgapur municipal corporations would be held soon.

Asserting that illegal toll plazas would not be allowed, Paul alleged that "TMC cadres" had set up such toll points using bamboo barricades, which have now been dismantled.

"Activities like illegal sand extraction from riverbeds and illegal coal mining in coal belt areas will also be stopped. Necessary instructions have been issued and steps taken to halt such practices," she said.

Welfare Schemes and Eligibility

Paul said people not enrolled under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme could apply through an online portal, but names of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas "would be removed after verification".

On the proposed 'Annapurna' welfare scheme, she said women with minimal educational qualifications would also be eligible to apply.

"From June 1, those enrolled under the scheme will start receiving the benefits," she said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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