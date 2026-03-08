HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Suvendu Adhikari Praises Modi's Women Empowerment Schemes in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari Praises Modi's Women Empowerment Schemes in West Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 08, 2026 19:10 IST

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari champions Prime Minister Narendra Modi's women empowerment initiatives, including sanitation and housing schemes, while criticising the Trinamool Congress's governance in West Bengal.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Suvendu Adhikari credits PM Modi with ground-breaking steps for women's empowerment through schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission and PM Awas Yojana.
  • Adhikari accuses the Trinamool Congress of providing adulterated food grains and promises pure food grains if BJP comes to power.
  • He highlights the central government's subsidised cooking gas program and criticises the West Bengal government for not participating in the Ujjwala III programme.
  • Adhikari criticises the state of women's security in West Bengal, citing specific incidents and the Chief Minister's advice to women.
  • He alleges corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission in West Bengal, claiming funds have been looted despite central government providing Rs 27,000 crore.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken ground-breaking steps for the empowerment of women.

He said the PM has got 14 crore toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission for ensuring the dignity of women and also got six crore houses, of which 40 lakh are in West Bengal, built under the PM Awas Yojana across the country where the ownership remains with the senior-most female member of a family.

 

Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of providing adulterated food grains to people in the state, Adhikari promised "pure" food grains to the recipients if a BJP government comes to power in West Bengal in the coming assembly elections.

Stating that the central government was providing subsidised cooking gas to crores of people across the country, he said, "Those of the TMC who are holding rallies with gas cylinders should know that the Mamata Banerjee government was not sending applications to the Centre for the Ujjwala III programme, which will benefit 15 lakh more women in the state."

Enumerating the Modi government's programmes for women's upliftment in the country, Adhikari said he was stating these on International Women's Day to make the people aware of its efforts.

Concerns over Women's Security in West Bengal

"Women in West Bengal have no security," he said, addressing a 'Poriborton Yatra' rally here, pointing to the heinous rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, and other incidents, including the rape and subsequent death of a minor at Hanskhali in Nadia district.

"Instead of ensuring women's security, the chief minister has advised them not to venture out at night," Adhikari said.

He asserted that a BJP government in the state will ensure security for women and punishment for anyone perpetrating atrocities on them.

Promises for Farmers and Infrastructure

The BJP leader said that if the saffron party wins the assembly elections, farmers in West Bengal will get a proper price for their produce.

Stating that the central government provided Rs 27,000 crore to the state for the Jal Jeevan Mission, he alleged that the TMC dispensation renamed it as the 'Jal Swapno' programme.

"There are taps in West Bengal's villages, but water does not flow through those as funds have been looted," the BJP leader said.

He said that in neighbouring Bihar, the project has been successful with water reaching every household.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
