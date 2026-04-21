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Home  » News » And Life Goes On In Tehran Amidst The War

And Life Goes On In Tehran Amidst The War

By Majid Asgaripour
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 14:07 IST

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Explore the resilient daily life in Tehran, where residents navigate geopolitical tensions and economic challenges with routine activities, showcasing a striking contrast between normalcy and underlying uncertainty.

A woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran

IMAGE: A woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points

  • Tehran residents maintain a sense of resilience and routine despite geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.
  • Everyday activities like working, shopping, and socialising continue in bustling streets and quiet neighbourhoods.
  • The city exhibits a striking contrast where ordinary life unfolds against a backdrop of lingering uncertainty.
  • Images capture the rhythm of life, reflecting the spirit of the people and the subtle realities shaping their existence.
 

Amid the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, daily life in Tehran continues with a sense of resilience and routine.

From bustling streets and busy markets to quiet moments in parks and neighbourhood corners, residents carry on with their everyday activities -- working, shopping, socialising, and finding small pockets of normalcy.

The city presents a striking contrast where ordinary routines unfold even as uncertainty lingers in the background. These images offer a glimpse into the rhythm of life in Tehran, capturing both the spirit of its people and the subtle realities shaping their daily existence.

Resilience in Everyday Life

A woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural on a street in Tehran

IMAGE: An anti-US mural on a street in Tehran, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

A banner with a picture of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on a street in Tehran

IMAGE: A banner with a picture of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is displayed on a street in Tehran, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

People walk on a street in Tehran amid US-Iran ceasefire

IMAGE: People walk on a street in Tehran, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

People walk near a billboard featuring Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran

IMAGE: People walk near a billboard featuring an image of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Visuals of Tehran's Streets

People walk near an anti-U.S. billboard in Tehran

IMAGE: People walk near an anti-US billboard in Tehran, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

A woman holds an Iranian flag on a street in Tehran amid US-Iran ceasefire

IMAGE: A woman holds an Iranian flag on a street in Tehran, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

A woman looks at eyewear on a street in Tehran amid US-Iran ceasefire

IMAGE: A woman looks at eyewear in a street in Tehran, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

Graffiti of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on a street in Tehran

IMAGE: Graffiti of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Majid Asgaripour

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