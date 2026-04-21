And Life Goes On In Tehran Amidst The War

Explore the resilient daily life in Tehran, where residents navigate geopolitical tensions and economic challenges with routine activities, showcasing a striking contrast between normalcy and underlying uncertainty.
Key Points
- Tehran residents maintain a sense of resilience and routine despite geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.
- Everyday activities like working, shopping, and socialising continue in bustling streets and quiet neighbourhoods.
- The city exhibits a striking contrast where ordinary life unfolds against a backdrop of lingering uncertainty.
- Images capture the rhythm of life, reflecting the spirit of the people and the subtle realities shaping their existence.
Amid the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, daily life in Tehran continues with a sense of resilience and routine.
From bustling streets and busy markets to quiet moments in parks and neighbourhood corners, residents carry on with their everyday activities -- working, shopping, socialising, and finding small pockets of normalcy.
The city presents a striking contrast where ordinary routines unfold even as uncertainty lingers in the background. These images offer a glimpse into the rhythm of life in Tehran, capturing both the spirit of its people and the subtle realities shaping their daily existence.
Resilience in Everyday Life
Visuals of Tehran's Streets
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff