Gulf War: 'If America Wants An Exit, It Can'

'US and Iran have not annulled the ceasefire, and the possibility of continuing negotiations remains open.'

IMAGE: People walk past buildings destroyed during Israeli strikes in Tyre, Lebanon, April 10, 2026. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

Key Points Ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon will meet at US State Department in Washington, DC, April 14.

'International community should exert pressure on Israel to reach a ceasefire with Lebanon...'

'...And on Iran to stop interfering in Lebanon's political and military decisions.'

A significant development after the failed peace talks in Islamabad between America and Israel is the negotiation that will take place today, April 14, between Israel and Lebanon in Washington, DC.

Lebanon is reeling under continuing Israeli strikes since full-scale hostilities began between Israel and Hezbollah, even after the two-week ceasefire was announced between US-Israel and Iran.

Israel carried out large scale air attacks that killed nearly 300 people in a single day in Lebanon on April 8, the highest in a single day, according to the United Nations.

Hezbollah is trained, armed and financed by Iran. It is part of Iran's Axis of Resistance which includes Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen.

"Hezbollah is a militia operating outside the law. The decision to pursue negotiations lies with the government, not with any Iranian proxy," says Dr Najat Aoun Saliba, the first environmental scientist to be elected to the Lebanese parliament.

Dr Saliba holds a PhD in physical science and postdoctoral training in atmospheric chemistry -- and is a L'Oreal-UNESCO laureate for Women in Science.

"We hope an agreement will be reached sooner or later that will save Lebanon from the grip of both Israel and Iran through Hezbollah," Dr Saliba tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

Formal direct negotiations are going to happen for the first time between Israel and Lebanon in Washington. Are you hopeful of an enduring ceasefire between the two countries after continuing Israeli strikes in Lebanon?

The continuation of the strikes is not justified on Israel's part, especially as Lebanon has demonstrated its intention to take matters into its own hands and affirmed that the decision to pursue negotiations lies with the government, not with any Iranian proxy, including Hezbollah.

We call on the international community to exert pressure on both sides: On Israel to reach a ceasefire with Lebanon, and on Iran to refrain from interfering in Lebanon's political and military decisions.

The challenges are significant, but so are the stakes. At this moment, sustained dialogue remains the only viable path forward.

We therefore support the Lebanese government in this endeavour and hope that these efforts will lead to a durable and peaceful resolution.

IMAGE: An Israeli F15 jet releases a flare while flying over southern Lebanon, near the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from northern Israel, April 13, 2026. Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters

What guarantees or mechanisms would be necessary for a sustainable agreement?

The government of Lebanon is preparing itself to embark in this important and historical peace negotiations initiative.

However, Lebanon cannot do it alone and will need the support of the international community to put pressure on Israel to withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories, put pressure on Iran to stop interfering in our country and our lives and support the Lebanese armed forces to get the resources and the tools needed to enforce compliance with the government's decisions.

IMAGE: Mohamed El Junayd, 43, who said he survived the Israeli strike, sits beside piled damaged cars at the site of an Israeli strike carried out on April 8, at Corniche al-Mazraa in Beirut, Lebanon, April 13, 2026. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Israel has refused to discuss Hezbollah. Can negotiations be viable without the inclusion -- direct or indirect -- of Hezbollah, particularly when one of the main reasons for the failure of Islamabad talks was the US rejection of the inclusion of Lebanon in the ceasefire deal?

Hezbollah is a militia operating outside the law. It operates only for the benefit of Iran as the question implicitly indicates and as such the Lebanese people do not trust that Hezbollah will be safeguarding the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people if it is allowed to be included in the negotiation.

IMAGE: A vessel sails through the Strait of Hormuz off Oman's Musandam province, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

President Trump has threatened a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Is this strategic signalling or coercive diplomacy -- or do you think Trump will muster a military coalition against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz?

All options remain possible; however, both countries have not annulled the ceasefire, and the possibility of continuing negotiations remains open.

IMAGE: Israeli military vehicles drive on a road near the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel, April 13, 2026. Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters

What do you think is likely to happen after the ceasefire deadline ends? Will this lead to a resumption of American-Israeli hostilities against Iran? Or is there a possibility of further talks?

The possibilities of extending the deadline for the ceasefire seems a more plausible scenario. The effects of airstrikes have plateaued and so any escalation will have to come in a different approach similar to what we saw in the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: Dr Najat Aoun Saliba. IMAGE: Dr Najat Aoun Saliba.

Does America want an exit from this war? Can it impress upon Israel from striking Iran and Lebanon?

If America wants an exit, it can and it has in the past. We do hope that diplomatic efforts will overcome the fire and agreements that save Lebanon from the grip of both Israel and Iran through Hezbollah can be reached sooner than later.

How has the war altered the security, strategic and business dynamics of the Middle East?

This war has severely disrupted the tourism, cultural, and academic seasons. It has led to the cancellation of numerous conferences, as well as leisure and business activities, significantly worsening the economic situation.

In addition, rising oil prices and disruptions in shipping have begun to manifest in shortages of basic commodities in supermarkets.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff