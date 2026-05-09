AMMK chief files plaint against TVK over 'forged' support letter

The AMMK has accused the TVK of using a forged support letter to stake a claim in government formation, sparking a police investigation and political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran speaking to media persons in Chennai, May 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points TTV Dhinakaran accuses TVK of forgery and horse-trading.

The alleged forged letter falsely claimed support of AMMK's MLA, S Kamaraj.

Dhinakaran extended AMMK's support to AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami.

TVK dismisses allegations as false, releasing a counter-video.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has lodged a complaint with the Guindy police against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, alleging the use of a "forged" support letter to stake claim for government formation, the police said on Saturday.

According to the Guindy police, a petition has been received from AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran.

However, officials said that no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter as of Saturday morning.

The development followed a high-drama midnight visit by Dhinakaran to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guindy Range.

Speaking to reporters, the AMMK chief accused the Vijay-led TVK of submitting a forged photocopy of a letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, falsely claiming the support of AMMK's lone MLA-elect from Mannargudi, S Kamaraj.

"The TVK, which claims to be a 'pure force,' has indulged in forgery and horse-trading," Dhinakaran stated.

He alleged that the party attempted to bypass the anti-defection law by fabricating support. He also revealed that Kamaraj was "shocked" to see the forged document used in his name.

Earlier on Friday, Dhinakaran had formally extended AMMK's support to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Meanwhile, the TVK has dismissed the allegations as "false news," releasing a counter-video purportedly showing MLA Kamaraj signing the support letter voluntarily.

The Guindy police are expected to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the petition before deciding on the registration of an FIR.