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Tension in UP Village After Ambedkar Statue Desecration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 15:05 IST

Tensions rise in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after the desecration of an Ambedkar statue prompts a police investigation and increased security measures in Vehalna village.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was vandalised in Vehalna village, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the desecration to identify and arrest the culprits.
  • The damaged Ambedkar statue has been repaired, and security has been increased in the village to prevent further incidents.
  • CCTV cameras have been installed in Vehalna village to enhance surveillance and aid in the ongoing investigation.

A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was desecrated by unidentified individuals on Wednesday to allegedly create tension at the Vehalna village here, police said on Wednesday.

After receiving information about the vandalism, police rushed to the scene and started an investigation, Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra said, adding that the damaged statue has been repaired.

 

Increased Security Measures

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village, and extra police have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

CCTV has also been installed, the officer said, adding that the police are trying to arrest those who were involved in the act of damaging the statue.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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