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Ambedkar Statue Vandalism: Three Arrested, SFJ Links Probed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 18, 2026 17:51 IST

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Police in Hoshiarpur have arrested three individuals suspected of vandalising a Dr B R Ambedkar statue, with investigations underway to determine potential links to the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three men have been arrested for vandalising a Dr B R Ambedkar statue in Nurpur Jattan village.
  • The accused are suspected of having links to the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
  • Police investigation revealed the accused were allegedly paid around Rs 50,000 to commit the act.
  • The main suspect, Gurkirat Singh, had previously travelled to the US and is suspected of contacting SFJ-linked individuals.

Police have arrested three men in connection with a case of vandalising a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here, with possible links to banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 30 and 31 at Nurpur Jattan village, where unidentified persons vandalised the statue installed on the roof of a room near a canal.

 

A case was registered at Mahilpur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said.

Investigation and Arrests

He said special teams led by Superintendent of Police (Detective) Manpreet Shimmar were constituted to crack the case.

Using technical inputs and human intelligence, police identified Gurkirat Singh (26), a resident of Barian Kalan village, as the main suspect.

His preliminary interrogation led to the identification of two accomplices, Babandeep Singh (20) and Sahilpreet Singh (22), both residents of SAS Nagar (Mohali). All three have been arrested.

SFJ Links and Financial Incentives

According to the SSP, the accused carried out the act at the behest of foreign-based elements and were lured with money.

"During investigation, it has come to light that the conspiracy may have links with SFJ and its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun," Malik said, adding that further probe is underway to verify the international links.

Police said a metal rod and mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

Accused's Travel History and Payments

Malik said Gurkirat Singh had illegally travelled to the US in 2023 and was deported in 2025.

During his stay abroad, he is suspected of having come in contact with SFJ-linked individuals and remaining in touch with them after returning to India. The accused were paid around Rs 50,000 to execute the act, police said.

Under Indian law, defacing a statue of a respected figure can lead to charges related to inciting disharmony or causing damage to public property. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering evidence to substantiate the links to SFJ and determining the extent of their involvement.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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