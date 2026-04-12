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Outrage as Ambedkar Statue Damaged in Rajasthan Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 11:55 IST

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Vandalism of an Ambedkar statue in Rajasthan's Sirohi district has ignited protests, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about social harmony.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Khambal village, Sirohi district, Rajasthan.
  • The incident involved damage to the statue's hand, sparking immediate outrage.
  • Local residents gathered to protest the vandalism, demanding swift action.
  • Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and forming teams to identify the culprits.
  • Authorities are working to address the situation and maintain peace in the community following the Ambedkar statue desecration.

A statue of B R Ambedkar was found damaged in Khambal village of Rajasthan's Sirohi district, triggering protests by locals, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the hand of the statue was found damaged this morning.

 

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the accused.

A senior police official said teams have been formed to trace those involved in the incident.

Soon after the incident, several locals gathered on the spot and held a protest.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hari Singh Deval also visited the site and reviewed the situation. He said efforts were being made to identify the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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