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Police Halt Cremation After Suspicious Death in Ambala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 19:23 IST

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Police in Ambala are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old woman who reportedly died after drinking tea, following allegations of foul play from her brother.

Key Points

  • A 33-year-old woman in Ambala died at home after allegedly drinking tea, leading to a police investigation.
  • The woman's brother raised suspicions of foul play, prompting police to halt the cremation.
  • Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
  • The investigation is ongoing, with further action pending the post-mortem report.

A 33-year-old woman died at her home in Ambala Cantonment area after allegedly consuming tea, prompting police to halt her cremation following allegations of foul play by her brother, officials said.

The woman, identified as Roshni, lived in a rented house with her husband and their two children.

 

According to the police, her in-laws claimed that her health suddenly deteriorated after she had tea at home. She was rushed to a private clinic, where doctors declared her dead.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Roshni's relatives from her maternal side reached the cremation ground and alleged that they had not been informed about her death, they said.

Roshni's brother later alerted the Mahesh Nagar police station, expressing foul play in her death. Acting on the complaint, police reached the cremation ground and stopped the last rites, the police said.

The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment for a post-mortem examination, they said, adding that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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