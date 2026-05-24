HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ambala Man Murders Three Family Members In Property Row

Ambala Man Murders Three Family Members In Property Row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 18:25 IST

x

A heated dispute over ancestral property in Ambala, Haryana, turned deadly when a man shot and killed three of his family members, leaving the community in shock.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man in Ambala, Haryana, fatally shot his grandmother, brother, and uncle due to a dispute over ancestral property and money.
  • The incident occurred after an argument escalated, leading the accused to open fire on his family members.
  • The accused's aunt was also injured in the shooting and is currently hospitalised in critical condition.
  • Police have registered a case and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene after the crime.

A man shot dead three members of his own family over dispute over ancestral property and money in Bichpari village in Haryana's Ambala district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Abhishek (22), first targeted his 95-year-old grandmother Isro Devi after an argument broke out in the family. When his elder brother Sandeep Kumar and uncle, Mahinder, rushed to intervene, he opened fire on them as well.

 

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

The accused's grandmother died on the spot, while his uncle and elder brother succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

In the incident, Abhishek's aunt also sustained gunshot wounds. She has been admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Family Dispute Over Land Mining Contract

Police investigations have revealed that the accused, Abhishek, had been embroiled in an ongoing dispute with his family.

The accused is currently pursuing a degree in Pharmacy in Panchkula.

The accused's grandmother Isro Devi has two sons Satbir Singh and Mahinder Pal who live separately. Mahinder has no children of his own; consequently, Satbir's elder son, Sandeep (40) looked after him. Meanwhile, the younger son Abhishek resides with Satbir.

A dispute had been going on between Satbir's two sons -- Abhishek and Sandeep -- over a contract for soil mining on their land and some money matters.

Violent Altercation Leads To Fatal Shooting

According to the police, when Abhishek returned home on Saturday evening, an argument broke out within the family. The altercation quickly escalated into such a violent confrontation that the accused, Abhishek acting in a fit of rage shot his 95-year-old grandmother Isro Devi, who died instantly.

He then opened fire indiscriminately upon his elder brother, uncle, and aunt, who had attempted to intervene and mediate the dispute.

The accused's brother and uncle passed away while being taken to the hospital, while the aunt remains in critical condition.

Police Investigation Underway

After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the site, took custody of the bodies, and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and were conducting raids at several locations to apprehend the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Property Row: Man Kills Mother, Brother In UP
Man Kills Parents, Grandmother, and Sister in Bahraich
Man Killed By Family Over Daughter's Wedding Funds
Man Killed By Family Over Daughter's Wedding Funds
Gurugram Man Kills Family, Attempts Suicide: What We Know
Gurugram Man Kills Family, Attempts Suicide: What We Know

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag On Kedarnath Route1:32

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag...

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents3:54

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System in Shirdi0:51

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO