News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather

Source: PTI
July 10, 2022 14:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu due to inclement weather conditions and no fresh batch was allowed to proceed from Jammu to the base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

IMAGE: Rescue officials escort pilgrims after flash floods triggered by cloudburst near Amarnath Cave, in Pahalgam on Friday claimed many lives. Photograph: ANI Photo

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine on Friday afternoon has led to the death of least 16 people. Around 40 people are still missing.

 

"Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu to twin base camps in Kashmir due to inclement weather. No fresh batch was allowed to move towards Amarnath"  an official told PTI.

The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced from the twin base camps --  Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on June 30.

Over one lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice 'Shivling', the officials said.

A total of 69,535 pilgrims have left in 10 batches from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley since June 29, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Amarnath cloudburst: 15,000 rescued, toll reaches 16
Amarnath cloudburst: 15,000 rescued, toll reaches 16
En Route To The Amarnath Shrine
En Route To The Amarnath Shrine
When An Amarnath Pilgrim Fell 100 Ft...
When An Amarnath Pilgrim Fell 100 Ft...
Bishnoi's meeting with Nadda, Shah sparks speculation
Bishnoi's meeting with Nadda, Shah sparks speculation
Kyrgios 'already a champion' in family's eyes
Kyrgios 'already a champion' in family's eyes
Millions of rupees in Rajapaksa's house: Protesters
Millions of rupees in Rajapaksa's house: Protesters
Why Bhuvneshwar is enjoying bowling in England...
Why Bhuvneshwar is enjoying bowling in England...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

PIX: Flash Floods At Amarnath Yatra

PIX: Flash Floods At Amarnath Yatra

13 killed, 40 missing in cloudburst near Amarnath cave

13 killed, 40 missing in cloudburst near Amarnath cave

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances