Amarnath Yatra: Restoration Work In Full Swing

The Border Roads Organisation says it will complete restoration of the Amarnath Yatra track by next Wednesday, June 15, 2023. The Yatra is scheduled to commence from July 1.

In September 2022, the track was handed over to the BRO for repairs and maintenance work.

After the government released funds, restoration work only started in March 2023.

Earlier the yatra track from Baltal to the holy cave was maintained by the Jammu and Kashmir public works department. The track from Chandanwari to the cave was maintained by the Pahalgam Development Authority.

The work involved snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all footbridges, fixing of handrails, protection works at slide prone stretches, construction of walls and retaining walls for the protection of the track.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A view of the Shiv Lingam in the Amarnath cave.

IMAGE: The Shiv Lingam seen ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

IMAGE: Border Roads Organisation personnel during restoration of the Amarnath yatra track.

IMAGE: BRO personnel restore stairs ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

IMAGE: Ponywallahs take part in preparations during the restoration.

IMAGE: BRO personnel clear the snow to make a path for the pilgrims.

IMAGE: BRO Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry, senior army and police officers inspect the restoration on the Amarnath Yatra track.

