Amarnath Yatra: Preparations On

Amarnath Yatra: Preparations On

By Rediff News Bureau
May 17, 2022 10:45 IST
Ganderbal's Senior Superintendent of Police Nikhil Borkar accompanied by a team of senior officers inspected the Amarnath Yatra route from Baltal to the Shri Amarnath Cave temple in Ganderbal on Sunday.

The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30.

The annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir could not be carried out in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic while it was cut short in 2019 just before the abrogation of Article 370.

This year's yatra is expected to end on August 11.

 

 

Please click on the images for a better view of SSP Borkar's inspection.

Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
