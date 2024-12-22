Allu Arjun's residence vandalised by protestors

A group of persons, claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee, on Sunday vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun. Photograph: ANI Photo

The protesters raised slogans against the actor and sought justice to the woman who died in a stampede at a movie theatre in Hyderabad earlier this month on the occasion of screening of the actor's latest film Pushpa-2.

The protesters were taken away by the police.

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying.

The OU-JAC was in the forefront of Telangana statehood agitation.

Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun appealed to his fans to not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour, both online and offline, amid fresh allegations against him in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the cinema hall in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of his recent release Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that Arjun visited the theatre during the film's screening despite police permission being denied, a charge that the actor denied.

On Sunday, Arjun shared a word of caution for his fans on social media.

'I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline,' he said in a statement posted on X.

'Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans not to engage with such posts,' the actor further said in the post.

Hours after Reddy slammed Arjun, the National Award winner refuted the allegations saying, it was not true, and in fact, the police were clearing the way for him and he reached the venue under their directions.

He, without referring to anyone, also dismissed the accusations that he held a roadshow waving to the crowd.

The eight-year-old boy, who is undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad after getting injured in the stampede, is maintaining his vital parameters well on his own without any external support of oxygen or inotropes, as reported on Saturday.

Following the incident on December 4, the Hyderabad police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

The actor was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13.

The Telangana high court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and Arjun was released from a prison in Hyderabad on December 14 morning.

Telangana Director General of Police Jitender on Sunday said film personalities and all others should understand that safety and security of citizens are utmost important and they should conduct themselves accordingly.

He was responding to a query on the issue of the death of the woman and certain comments of Allu Arjun.

He said the police have nothing personally against any individual but, at the same time, all should be responsible to the citizens of the state.

"They are heroes in films. But, on the ground they should understand the problems of the society. Promotion of a film is not that important as the safety of the citizens. Something wrong has happened. We all should understand that such incidents are not good for the safety and security of the citizens," he told reporters in Karimnagar district.