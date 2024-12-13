News
Allu Arjun Gets Arrested

Allu Arjun Gets Arrested

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 13, 2024 13:19 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun has been arrested days after a woman killed in a stampede outside a theatre screening his new film, Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad.

The actor has been charged for the stampede, as he had arrived without prior intimation for the premiere show.

 

Besides the actor, the management of Sandhya Theatre will also be charged for not making any "additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd".

This comes just a day after Allu Arjun thanked India for making Pushpa 2 a blockbuster.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Revathi. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old son Sreethej who also suffered suffocation and was being treated in a hospital.

REDIFF MOVIES
