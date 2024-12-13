News
Home  » Movies » Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail

Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 13, 2024 20:09 IST
The Telangana high court on Friday granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman at the Sandhya theatre in the city, before the screening of his movie Pushpa: The Rule last week.

The high court order came shortly after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court.

Arjun was sent to the jail at Chanchalguda in Hyderabad following the remand amid tight security arrangements.

Watch Allu Arjun go to court.

 

Meanwhile, hours after Allu Arjun's arrest, his uncle Chiranjeevi and aunt Surekha visited their nephew's residence. Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu also visited the family.

Surekha Konidela's brother Allu Aravind is Arjun's father.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna came out in support of Allu Arjun, saying it's 'heartbreaking'.

'I can't believe what I am seeing right now. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual,' Rashmika wrote.

'This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking.'

With inputs from ANI.

Source: PTI
