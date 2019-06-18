All you need to know about the new Lok Sabha Speaker

June 18, 2019 17:34 IST

Om Birla, the 56-year-old nominee of the National Democratic Alliance for the Lok Sabha Speaker, is a second term Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kota in Rajasthan, and was a legislator for three terms in his state where he was also a Parliamentary Secretary in the Vasundhara Raje government more than 15 years ago.

IMAGE: Om Birla, NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speakers post, at his residence in New Delhi. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

An agriculturist and social worker, the low-profile leader has been active in politics from his student days and served as state unit president of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha in 1991 and as vice-president at the national level.

Birla was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Kota where he defeated Congress's Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes. He was elected to last Lok Sabha also from the same seat.

Born on November 23 1962, Om Birla completed his Masters in Commerce from Government Commerce College, Kota and the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer.

In 2003, he defeated Shanti Dhariwal of the Congress by a margin of 10,101 votes, to win his first assembly election from Kota South. Subsequently, he won the assembly poll in 2008 and 2013.

He was the Parliamentary Secretary (MoS rank) in the Vasundhara Raje government from 2003 to 2008. In the last Lok Sabha, Birla was a member of the Standing Committee on Energy in Parliament and member of Committee on Petitions and Consultative Committee for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The 56-year-old has also been in charge of the organisational revamp in 2018 when the then Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was drawing flak from the public.

He has also initiated several social welfare programs, including launching in 2012 Paridhan , an initiative which engages in distributing clothes and books for the poor and opened several blood donation camps.

He has stated medicine banks which supply medicines free of cost and initiated free meal programs for the poor.