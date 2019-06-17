'No MP should boast about victory, it's Modi magic'

June 17, 2019 11:00 IST

"Not only in Madhya Pradesh, but across the nation, candidates have become secondary. Wherever the BJP has contested, Modi was the candidate for whom people voted for," Gopal Bhargava, leader of the Opposition in the MP assembly, tells Sandeep Kumar.

There is speculation that the income tax department may summon top officials of the Madhya Pradesh government, politicians and aides of Chief Minister Kamal Nath to probe an alleged hawala racket unearthed during the Lok Sabha election.

Reports allege there were money transfers to many Congress candidates during the election in Madhya Pradesh.

It is quite serious and disturbing.

I too came to know about the racket through the media.

We cannot take this casually.

The current establishment in Madhya Pradesh is deeply entrenched in corrupt practices.

There have been transfers of officers.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath's close aides and officers are said to have been involved in this.

The matter should be investigated by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

A grave cause of concern is they used this illicit money for election purpose.

This is an insult to democracy and demands strictest action.

Regardless of the position held, culprits should be punished.

Why do you say there was corruption being practiced while making decision regarding transfers?

Official transfers have become the norm of the day since the Congress assumed power in the state.

As soon as the Model Code of Conduct was revoked, the state government transferred more than 20 IAS officers.

The Kamal Nath government has been only interested in transferring officers since day one.

It is quite obvious what could be the reason behind these transfers.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Photograph: PTI Photo

If we talk about the Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Congress is in a minority and running a coalition government. Many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including you, say this government will not last long.

What could be the political scenario in the state in such situation?

Let me make it very clear.

We are not going to disturb the government, but if it falls on its own, a number of situations may arise.

We will discuss things with the party high command.

Will you seek another election or form the government?

This is an important decision.

Whether we form the government or go for elections will depend on the circumstances of the day.

In any case, this is not a decision that would be taken at the state level.

The final decision will be by the party high command.

Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Ramabai claims to have been offered a ministerial berth and a sum of Rs 50 crore by the BJP in exchange for withdrawing support from the Congress-led state government.

These are baseless allegations.

In my MLA career spanning 40 years, I have never heard of an MLA being offered Rs 50 crore.

Further, if someone approached her, she should prove that through any tape recording or witness.

If she has proof, she should lodge a formal complaint.

The matter should be enquired, and the culprit be brought to justice.

Making media headlines will not serve any purpose.

This is not the first time. She has made accusations before.

If she keeps doing this, people will assume she is giving hints at joining the BJP.

The BJP has won a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha election. Just six months before the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party defeated the BJP in three important states, including Madhya Pradesh.

It is the Modi magic.

Prime Minister Modi's leadership and his personality is the main factor behind this massive victory.

Not only in Madhya Pradesh, but across the nation, candidates have become secondary.

Wherever the BJP has contested, Modi was the candidate for whom people voted for.

At his rallies and public meetings, the PM asked people to vote for him and not for any individual.

That's the only reason.

None of the new MPs should boast about their huge victory.

People incapable of becoming a sarpanch and councillor are MPs now, all because of the Modi magic.

You wrote a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel asking her to convene a special session of the assembly to discuss 'immediate' issues of the state. Did she revert?

No, I did not get a reply from the governor's office, but I got a letter from Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

He boasted about the achievements of his government and tried to deviate from the issue I raised in my letter.

I told him not to see my letter in the political context.

It was related to the problems of the common people.

It is being said that the party high command was not comfortable with your move. Didn't you taken them into confidence before writing the letter regarding a floor test?

I never challenged them for a floor test.

I wrote the letter to ask for a special session as many 'burning issues' were pending for discussion.

Like farmers' distress, drinking water crisis etc.

In the middle of all this, someone asked me about the Congress government's future and I replied, 'it will fall on its own'.

Both incidents were separate.

The Congress is running a thin majority government and the party has no faith in its own MLAs.

That is why it made an issue out of it.

I haven't used the word 'floor test' in my letter.

There are reports that suggest the state government is struggling to execute loan waiver scheme.

Are you happy with the Madhya Pradesh representation in the Modi ministry?

I am proud that four MPs of the state are in the ministry.

I want to congratulate them all for representing Madhya Pradesh in the ministry.

All of them are seasoned politicians and I am confident that their experience will help in the nation's growth.