Rediff.com  » News » Badal, Deol among new MPs administered oath on Day 2

Badal, Deol among new MPs administered oath on Day 2

June 18, 2019 15:15 IST

IMAGE: BJP MP Sunny Deol at Parliament House on the second day of the first session of 17th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, actor Sunny Deol and Aam Aadmi Party's lone MP Bhagwant Mann were among the leaders who took oath as members of 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

IMAGE: BJP MP Om Birla, who is set to be the next Lok Sabha Speaker, takes oath as member of the lower house. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI

There was loud applause when Bharatiya Janata Party MP Om Birla, who is tipped to be the National Democratic Alliance's nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker's post, entered the House and later when he got up to take oath.

 

All India United Democratic Front leader Badruddin Ajmal and former Union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Preneet Kaur and Shashi Tharoor were also administered oath on the second day of the maiden session.

IMAGE: Gurudaspur MP Deol took oath in English. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI

Dressed in jeans, white shirt and blazer, Deol took oath in English amid cheers and slogan of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' from the treasury benches.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav sworn-in. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI

There was a slip of tongue by the BJP MP from Gurdaspur when he said 'withhold the sovereignty and integrity of the country' instead of 'uphold the sovereignty and integrity of
the country', but he quickly rectified it.

IMAGE: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi takes oath as member of Lok Sabha. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI

There was some banter between Mann and members of treasury benches after he ended his oath with the slogan 'Inqalab Zindabad'.

Badal concluded his oath with Sikh religious chant of 'Wahe Guruji da Khalsa, Wahe Guruji di Fateh".

IMAGE: Congress MP from Shivaganga Karti Chidambaram takes oath. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI

Tharoor was absent on Monday when other members from Kerala, including Rahul Gandhi, took oath.

Kaur, who is the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had a bandage on her forehead.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram was sitting in the Speaker's Gallery as his son Karti Chidambaram was to take oath.

IMAGE: DMK MP Kanimozhi being sworn-in as a member of the lower house. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI

The maiden session of 17th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari among the prominent members who took oath on the first day.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
