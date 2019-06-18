BJP's Om Birla likely to be next LS Speaker: sources

June 18, 2019 10:56 IST

Two-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP Om Birla is to be National Democratic Alliance's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post, sources said on Tuesday.

Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the Speaker as the NDA has a clear majority in the lower house.

The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Opposition has not yet announced any candidate for the post while Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.

Birla, 57, has been MLA from Rajasthan thrice and MP twice.

If elected, he will succeed eight-term MP Sumitra Mahajan as Lok Sabha speaker.

Usually, seniority is considered for Lok Sabha speaker's post but there have been instances when first-time and second-time lawmakers were elected for the chair.

Manohar Joshi, who was elected as Lok Sabha speaker in 2002, was then a first-time MP.

He had succeed G M C Balayogi, a second-time MP who died in a helicopter crash.