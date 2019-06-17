Day 1 of 17th Lok Sabha: PM, members take oath

June 17, 2019 16:35 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi as he arrives for the first session of 17th Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday. MoS Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal and MoS in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh are also seen. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who took oath as members of the 17th Lok Sabha that commenced in New Delhi on Monday.

As soon as the House met, the members stood in silence for a few minutes as per the convention 'to mark the solemn occasion of the first sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha'.

IMAGE: BJP MP Poonam Mahajan arrives for the first session of Lok Sabha. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

When Modi's name was called out by the Secretary General for taking oath, Members from the ruling National Democratic Alliance thumped the desk greeting the Prime Minister with slogans such as 'Modi Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

The panel of presiding officers -- K Suresh, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and B Mehtab -- took oath as members after the prime minister.

While the prime minister and most of Union Ministers took oath in Hindi, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Sripad Naik, Ashwini Chaubey and Pratap Chandra Sarangi took oath in Sanskrit.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI

While D V Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi took oath in Kannada, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took oath in Punjabi.

Union Ministers Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Raosaheb Patil Danbe took oath in Marathi, Jitendra Singh in Dogri, Babul Supriyo in English, Rameshwar Teli in Assamese and Debashree Choudhury in Bangla.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah takes oath. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI

Biju Janata Dal leader Mehtab took oath in Odia.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and other MPs from the Valley took oath in Kashmiri.

United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders Kanizmohi and A Raja were present in the House on the occasion.

IMAGE: BJP MP from Uttar Pradeshs Amethi and Union Minister of Women, Child Development and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was not seen when the House met.

He arrived after lunch and took oath as member. He had won the election from Wayanad in Kerala.

Minutes before taking oath, he tweeted that his fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha begins on Monday.

'Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India,' he tweeted.

IMAGE: BJP MPs Gopal Jee Thakur, left, and Ashok Kumar Yadav with Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, centre, arrive for the session. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Earlier the new session began with playing of the National Anthem.

Before the House met, Virendra Kumar was sworn in as pro tem Speaker by President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Several members took oath in their mother tongue, like most of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party MPs in Telegu. Many members from Assam took oath in Assamese.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav and MP Azam Khan at Parliament House. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

BJP members from Bihar Gopal jee Thakur and Ashok Kumar Yadav took oath in Madhubani.

BJP member from Bihar Jarnardhan Singh Sigriwal expressed desire to take oath in Bhojpuri, but the Lok Sabha Secretary General said the language was not in the eight schedule of the Constitution.

Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah thumped the desk as Tapir Gao from Arunachal Pradesh approached the mike stand to take oath.

IMAGE: Newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir arrives for the session. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Secretary General of Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava by mistake called petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take oath and soon rectified it as the latter is a Rajya Sabha Member.

Festive atmosphere prevailed in House on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha session on Monday with many of the newly-elected members seen in colourful attrire, traditional shawls and headgears besides a section in saffron.

IMAGE: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi arrives at Parliament House. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

While Modi and Shah were in their regular dress of Kurta, Pyjama and half-sleeve jacket, Union ministers Prahlad Joshi, Giriraj Singh and G K Reddy attended the session sporting saffron attire or half jacket.

Bihar MPs Gopal Jee Thakur and Ashok Kumar Yadav came in traditional Maithil attire and headgear, while most of the Assam MPs were donning the traditional Assamese 'gamocha', considered a symbol of the states's culture.

IMAGE: Newly-elected BJP MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol arrives for the first session. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

YSR Congress MPs from Andhra Pradesh were sporting the 'Angavastram' dotted with picture of party president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur was seen in her trademark saffron robe while Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was wearing the traditional Rajasthani saffron and green headgear as part of the dress.

IMAGE: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at Parliament. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Film star Sunny Deol, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Gurdashpur in Punjab, came in shirt and trouser and was seen sitting in the second last row.

Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao wore the traditional blue Arunachali jacket.