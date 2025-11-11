HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » All those responsible...: Modi's warning from Bhutan on Red Fort blast

All those responsible...: Modi's warning from Bhutan on Red Fort blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 13:09 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that all conspirators of the Delhi blast that killed 12 people will be "brought to justice".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering at the Changlimithang celebration ground in Thimphu. Photograph: Screen grab/PMO India YouTube

Addressing a gathering at the Changlimithang celebration ground in Thimphu, the prime minister said that Monday's "horrifying" blast in Delhi shocked everyone.

"I understand the plight of those affected by the blast," he said, stressing that today the entire nation stands with the families of the victims.

 

"All those responsible for it will be brought to justice," the prime minister said.

Modi said he was in a meeting with agencies and people involved in the blast's investigation overnight on Tuesday.

Our agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy, and no conspirator will be spared, he said.

The high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bhutan earlier in the day for a two-day visit during which he will join the 70th birthday celebrations of the fourth king of the Himalayan nation Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Red fort blast: CCTV shows blast suspect alone in car
Red fort blast: CCTV shows blast suspect alone in car
Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah
Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah
'Delhi, Stay Strong And Stay Safe'
'Delhi, Stay Strong And Stay Safe'
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Actor Dharmendra admitted to Breach Candy hospital, nephew Abhay Deol arrives at residence0:27

Actor Dharmendra admitted to Breach Candy hospital,...

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast site near Red Fort2:04

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast...

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters terrorism Union Minister Nitin Gadkari0:33

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO