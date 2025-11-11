HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Red fort blast: CCTV footage shows blast suspect alone in car

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 11, 2025 11:28 IST

After at least nine people were killed and many were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside Red Fort on Monday evening, the Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area, sources said.

IMAGE: Police officers and forensic technicians work at the site of the blast in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi on November 10, 2025. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time.

"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles.

"Today, at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said.

