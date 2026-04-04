HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Excise Department Busts Illegal Liquor Godown in Samaypur Badli

Delhi Excise Department Busts Illegal Liquor Godown in Samaypur Badli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 23:56 IST

x

Delhi excise officials have seized a significant quantity of illicit liquor, uncovering an illegal storage facility in Samaypur Badli and highlighting ongoing efforts to combat liquor smuggling in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi excise department seized a container being used as an illegal liquor godown in Samaypur Badli.
  • 187 cartons of illicit liquor, valued at over Rs 5 lakh, were confiscated.
  • The excise team acted on intelligence indicating innovative methods used by liquor smugglers.
  • Authorities are actively searching for the container's owner and their accomplices.
  • A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Samaypur Badli police station.

An excise department team on Saturday seized a container in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area that was being used as a godown of illicit liquor, officials said.

The team seized 187 cartons of illicit liquor worth more than Rs 5 lakh from the container parked in Transport Nagar, a senior officer said.

 

The team detected the container on Saturday evening based on inputs, the excise department said in a statement.

Details of the Seizure

"On opening the container, illicit liquor cartons smuggled into the city were found. The department had prior information that liquor smugglers are using ingenious methods to store the illicit liquor," it said.

Ongoing Investigation

Efforts are being made to nab the owner of the container and identify his accomplices. Raids are being conducted to arrest them, the statement said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Samaypur Badli police station in the matter, the officer cited above said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

₹1.68 Crore Worth of Illicit Liquor Seized, One Arrested
₹1.68 Crore Worth of Illicit Liquor Seized, One Arrested
UP Police Seize ₹1.2 Crore Worth of Liquor Being Smuggled to Bihar
UP Police Seize ₹1.2 Crore Worth of Liquor Being Smuggled to Bihar
Police seize Rs 362 cr worth of heroin from container near Mumbai
Police seize Rs 362 cr worth of heroin from container near Mumbai
ED raids 25 locations in Delhi excise policy case
ED raids 25 locations in Delhi excise policy case
Illegal LPG Cylinder Storage Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested
Illegal LPG Cylinder Storage Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week1:05

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual Panguni festival1:27

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO