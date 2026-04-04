Delhi Excise Department Busts Illegal Liquor Godown in Samaypur Badli

Delhi excise officials have seized a significant quantity of illicit liquor, uncovering an illegal storage facility in Samaypur Badli and highlighting ongoing efforts to combat liquor smuggling in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi excise department seized a container being used as an illegal liquor godown in Samaypur Badli.

187 cartons of illicit liquor, valued at over Rs 5 lakh, were confiscated.

The excise team acted on intelligence indicating innovative methods used by liquor smugglers.

Authorities are actively searching for the container's owner and their accomplices.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Samaypur Badli police station.

An excise department team on Saturday seized a container in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area that was being used as a godown of illicit liquor, officials said.

The team seized 187 cartons of illicit liquor worth more than Rs 5 lakh from the container parked in Transport Nagar, a senior officer said.

The team detected the container on Saturday evening based on inputs, the excise department said in a statement.

Details of the Seizure

"On opening the container, illicit liquor cartons smuggled into the city were found. The department had prior information that liquor smugglers are using ingenious methods to store the illicit liquor," it said.

Ongoing Investigation

Efforts are being made to nab the owner of the container and identify his accomplices. Raids are being conducted to arrest them, the statement said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Samaypur Badli police station in the matter, the officer cited above said.