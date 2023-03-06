News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Akhilesh Wants A Selfie With A Crane!

Akhilesh Wants A Selfie With A Crane!

By REDIFF NEWS
March 06, 2023 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What some of our leaders were up to on the weekend.

 

IMAGE: Ek selfie ho jaye!
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav with a 'friendly' Saras crane at Mandaka village in Jamo block, Amethi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the Mahatma in London... Photograph: AICC/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: And to Babasaheb at Ambedkar House in London. Photograph: @rahulgandhi/Instagram/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Mahatma and Rajendra babu overlook Yogi chatting with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, left, and Industry Minister K T Rama Rao with Sania Mirza after her final game of competitive tennis in Hyderabad.
Don't miss scene stealer Izhaan Mirza Malik! Photograph: @MinisterKTR/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Law Minister (formerly the nation's sports minister) Kiren Rijuju traveled to Hyderabad to watch Sania during her farewell match. Photograph: @KirenRijiju/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: N Biren Singh was a former footballer, but he can be a nifty archer too.
The Manipur chief minister inaugurates the Berkap Leh Reiju festival by shooting an arrow at an image of a bird hanging from a pole at Ichum Keirap Kom village in Kangpokpi, Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's popular BJP President, savours a Sunday breakfast. Photograph: @AlongImna/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
What's Naveenbabu Doing With Mukeshbhai?
What's Naveenbabu Doing With Mukeshbhai?
Is Yogi Crying?
Is Yogi Crying?
Mere Paas Ma Hain!
Mere Paas Ma Hain!
Akhilesh may not leave Amethi for Rahul in 2024
Akhilesh may not leave Amethi for Rahul in 2024
Pak channel taken off air for airing Imran's speech
Pak channel taken off air for airing Imran's speech
Why Janhvi's Film With NTR Jr Is Special
Why Janhvi's Film With NTR Jr Is Special
'Manchester United players have been eaten out alive'
'Manchester United players have been eaten out alive'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What's Jagan Doing With Mukeshbhai?

What's Jagan Doing With Mukeshbhai?

Does Nitish Kumar Look Worried?

Does Nitish Kumar Look Worried?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances