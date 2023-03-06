Akhilesh Wants A Selfie With A Crane!

What some of our leaders were up to on the weekend.
IMAGE: Ek selfie ho jaye!
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav with a 'friendly' Saras crane at Mandaka village in Jamo block, Amethi. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the Mahatma in London... Photograph: AICC/PTI Photo
IMAGE: And to Babasaheb at Ambedkar House in London. Photograph: @rahulgandhi/Instagram/PTI Photo
IMAGE: The Mahatma and Rajendra babu overlook Yogi chatting with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, left, and Industry Minister K T Rama Rao with Sania Mirza after her final game of competitive tennis in Hyderabad.
Don't miss scene stealer Izhaan Mirza Malik! Photograph: @MinisterKTR/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Union Law Minister (formerly the nation's sports minister) Kiren Rijuju traveled to Hyderabad to watch Sania during her farewell match. Photograph: @KirenRijiju/PTI Photo
IMAGE: N Biren Singh was a former footballer, but he can be a nifty archer too.
The Manipur chief minister inaugurates the Berkap Leh Reiju festival by shooting an arrow at an image of a bird hanging from a pole at Ichum Keirap Kom village in Kangpokpi, Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's popular BJP President, savours a Sunday breakfast. Photograph: @AlongImna/PTI Photo
