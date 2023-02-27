Mere Paas Ma Hain!

IMAGE: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with his mother before he headed to the CBI office in New Delhi on Sunday, February 26, 2023, for questioning in the liquor policy case. Sisodia was arrested later. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi drapes a shawl around his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi at the party's plenary session in Raipur on Friday, February 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com