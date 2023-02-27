News
Mere Paas Ma Hain!

By REDIFF NEWS
February 27, 2023 11:38 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with his mother before he headed to the CBI office in New Delhi on Sunday, February 26, 2023, for questioning in the liquor policy case. Sisodia was arrested later. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi drapes a shawl around his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi at the party's plenary session in Raipur on Friday, February 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

