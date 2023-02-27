Is Yogi Crying?

IMAGE: Or is the UP chief minister wiping his face after an angry exchange with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Opposition, in the state assembly in Lucknow on Saturday, February 25, 2023? Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A glimpse of the fiery exchange between Yogi and Akhilesh on Saturday. Yogi, some observers declared, bested Akhilesh in the exchange. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A day later, on Sunday, all the rancour of Saturday was put on hold as Yogi, Akhilesh and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav had lunch with UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana at the speaker's residence in Lucknow. Photograph: PTI Photo

