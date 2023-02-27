News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is Yogi Crying?

Is Yogi Crying?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 27, 2023 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Or is the UP chief minister wiping his face after an angry exchange with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Opposition, in the state assembly in Lucknow on Saturday, February 25, 2023? Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: A glimpse of the fiery exchange between Yogi and Akhilesh on Saturday. Yogi, some observers declared, bested Akhilesh in the exchange. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A day later, on Sunday, all the rancour of Saturday was put on hold as Yogi, Akhilesh and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav had lunch with UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana at the speaker's residence in Lucknow. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
What Electoral Politics Can Learn From Cricket
What Electoral Politics Can Learn From Cricket
'No point meeting Modi-Shah'
'No point meeting Modi-Shah'
Is Tourism Destroying Goa?
Is Tourism Destroying Goa?
Why fans threw toys onto football pitch...
Why fans threw toys onto football pitch...
India is secular: SC rejects plea for renaming panel
India is secular: SC rejects plea for renaming panel
'Why hasn't Amritpal Singh been arrested?'
'Why hasn't Amritpal Singh been arrested?'
KL's snag technical or mental? Here's what Dada said
KL's snag technical or mental? Here's what Dada said
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SHOCKING! 4 Tiger Deaths A Week In 2023

SHOCKING! 4 Tiger Deaths A Week In 2023

The Watchdog That Didn't Bark

The Watchdog That Didn't Bark

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances