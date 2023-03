Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met business tycoons Mukesh Ambani of the Reliance Group, Naveen Jindal of Jindal Steel, G M Rao of the GMR Group, founder-chairman of Cyient B V Mohan Reddy among others at the Global Investors Summit 2023 'Advantage Andhra Pradesh' in Vishakapatnam, March 3, 2023.

IMAGE: Jagan Mohan Reddy with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. All photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Jagan Mohan Reddy with Jindal Steel Chairman Naveen Jindal.

