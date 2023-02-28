News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's Naveenbabu Doing With Mukeshbhai?

What's Naveenbabu Doing With Mukeshbhai?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 28, 2023 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on Monday, February 27, 2023.
According to the Odisha government press release: 'Shri Ambani appreciated the progressive governance model, stable political leadership and development of a conducive ecosystem to attract investments. He expressed interest in exploring the potential for investing in Green Energy and minerals sector in Odisha.'
'Further, Shri Ambani applauded Odisha for being a welfare focused state while being fiscally responsible and expressed his desire to partner in education, health and skill development.'
Naveenbabu gifted Mukeshbhai the now familiar hockey jersey, which he gifts all his guests. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Who's The Lady With Nirmalaji?
Who's The Lady With Nirmalaji?
Is Yogi Crying?
Is Yogi Crying?
Why Yogi Meets Mukeshbhai
Why Yogi Meets Mukeshbhai
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Naveen Patnaik will be Odisha CM for Life

Naveen Patnaik will be Odisha CM for Life

Naveen Patnaik in a Tee and Tracksuit!

Naveen Patnaik in a Tee and Tracksuit!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances