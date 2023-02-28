What's Naveenbabu Doing With Mukeshbhai?

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on Monday, February 27, 2023.

According to the Odisha government press release: 'Shri Ambani appreciated the progressive governance model, stable political leadership and development of a conducive ecosystem to attract investments. He expressed interest in exploring the potential for investing in Green Energy and minerals sector in Odisha.'

'Further, Shri Ambani applauded Odisha for being a welfare focused state while being fiscally responsible and expressed his desire to partner in education, health and skill development.'

Naveenbabu gifted Mukeshbhai the now familiar hockey jersey, which he gifts all his guests. Photographs: ANI Photo

