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Why Akhilesh Yadav Holds Amit Shah Responsible For Punjab Blasts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 17:30 IST

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav directly targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him responsible for the recent twin blasts in Punjab, escalating the political tensions surrounding the incident.

Key Points

  • Akhilesh Yadav holds Amit Shah responsible for the Punjab twin blasts, intensifying the political blame game.
  • Yadav questions the investigation into the Punjab blasts, drawing parallels with unresolved probes into Pulwama and Pahalgam incidents.
  • Punjab DGP suspects Pakistan's ISI may be behind the low-intensity explosions in Jalandhar and Amritsar.
  • The Punjab blasts occurred outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and near the Army cantonment in Amritsar.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Punjab twin blasts, saying that he should be held responsible for the incidents.

Political Reactions to Punjab Blasts

Yadav's remarks came hours after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann triggered a political row by blaming the BJP for the explosions.

 

Talking to reporters, Yadav said, "If a blast has taken place, then who should be held responsible? It should be the country's home minister."

Concerns Over Investigation Transparency

The former UP chief minister further said that the probe into the Punjab twin blasts would meet the same fate as Pulwama and Pahalgam, claiming that it was never known how it happened.

"And you will never get the information on the blast (how it happened). Did you get to know about Pulwama or Pahalgam? When you did not know about Pulwama and Pahalgam, you would also not know about Punjab blasts," he said.

Details of the Punjab Blasts

On Tuesday night, Punjab was rocked by explosions outside the BSF's Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar around 8 pm, and another near the Army cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar, around 11 pm.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the blast was a low-intensity explosion and that no injuries were reported.

The DGP said that while no group has claimed responsibility, he suspected that Pakistan's ISI might be behind the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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