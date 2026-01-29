HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Accidental death report filed

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Accidental death report filed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read
January 29, 2026 09:22 IST

Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) case in connection with the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday, an official said. 

IMAGE: Officials from the DGCA and Forensics Department are present at the crash site in Baramati on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered regarding the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others.
  • The ADR will be handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation.
  • The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has already taken over the probe into the crash.
  • Ajit Pawar was en route to address rallies for the Zilla Parishad elections when the crash occurred.
  • The aircraft crashed near the Baramati airport after a go-around due to poor visibility.

Pawar (66) and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at the Baramati airport in the morning.

"We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) with the Baramati taluka police station," confirmed a senior police officer from the Pune rural police.

 

As per procedure, the ADR will be handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will conduct a probe based on findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s inquiry.

The AAIB, which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has already taken over the probe into the crash.

A CID official told PTI that in case of the death of an influential public representative or figure in an accident, the probe is carried out by the CID.

"We have not yet received any orders. However, it is likely that CID will receive the orders and will likely conduct the probe into the ADR registered with local police," he explained.

Details of the crash

Pawar, who headed the Nationalist Congress Party, had taken off from Mumbai in the morning to address four rallies in the day in Pune district for the February 5 Zilla Parishad elections.

The others killed in the tragedy were Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had a flying experience of 15,000 hours, co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak with 1,500 hours of flying, Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav and flight attendant Pinky Mali.

The government released a statement detailing the sequence of events that led to the crash and Pawar's death.

The aircraft, a Learjet, was cleared for landing in Baramati after a go-around due to poor visibility, but having finally received a clearance, it did not give any read-back to the ATC, and moments later burst into flames on the edge of the runway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
