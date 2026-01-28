HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar plane crash: No survivors on board, says DGCA

Source: PTI
January 28, 2026 10:53 IST

An aircraft carrying Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including two crew members crash landed at Baramati airport, killing all five persons on board, a senior DGCA official said on Wednesday.

Key Points

  • Ajit Pawar, 4 others killed in plane crash
  • The plane crashed while landing in Baramati in Mahaarshtra
  • DGCA team heads to crash site

 

IMAGE: The site of the plane crash. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI video

A team of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) officials is heading to the crash site, the official said.

 

There were five passengers -- Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar onboard along with two more personnel (one PSO and one attendant) and two crew members (pilot in-command and the first officer) -- on board the Learjet 45 aircraft when the accident happened, he said.

 

According to initial information, no person on board survived the crash, the official said.

