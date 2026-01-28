HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pawar's death irreparable loss, says President; Empowered poor, downtrodden, says Modi

Pawar's death irreparable loss, says President; Empowered poor, downtrodden, says Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2026 11:37 IST

x

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

IMAGE: The site of the plane crash in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others onboard died, Baramati, Pune, January 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI video grab

Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

President Murmu in a post on X said Pawar will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector.

 

"The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss," she said in the post in Hindi.

Key Points

  • President, PM offer condolences
  • Recall Pawar's grassroots connect 
  • Mamata calls for investigation into death

Murmu expressed deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers.

"May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow," the President said.

Untimely demise shocking, saddening: Modi

 Prime Minister Modi said Pawar’s death was untimely and very shocking.

In a post on X, Modi said Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people with a strong grassroots level connect.

"Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra.

"His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Known for compassion for the people: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X wrote, "Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari termed Pawar's passing as "unfortunate".

"Ajit Pawar's death is unfortunate. He was my close friend in politics, and we also had familial relations. His passing away is a huge loss. On behalf of the party, I pay my tributes to him," he said.

Incident needs to be investigated: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, "Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers."

"The incident needs proper investigation," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ajit Pawar plane crash: No survivors on board, says DGCA
Ajit Pawar plane crash: No survivors on board, says DGCA
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy CM, dies in plane crash
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy CM, dies in plane crash
Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash
Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash
Agniveer returning home on leave found dead in Rajasthan
Agniveer returning home on leave found dead in Rajasthan
Speeding Thar kills 18-year-old IAF aspirant during morning jog
Speeding Thar kills 18-year-old IAF aspirant during morning jog

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Inside Air India's First Custom-Built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner1:26

Inside Air India's First Custom-Built Boeing 787-9...

Canada Minister's Big statement from India targeting Trump's Tariffs6:34

Canada Minister's Big statement from India targeting...

VIDEO: Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash0:20

VIDEO: Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO