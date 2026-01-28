Pawar's death irreparable loss, says President; Empowered poor, downtrodden, says Modi

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

IMAGE: The site of the plane crash in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others onboard died, Baramati, Pune, January 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI video grab

Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

President Murmu in a post on X said Pawar will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector.

"The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss," she said in the post in Hindi.

Key Points President, PM offer condolences

Recall Pawar's grassroots connect

Mamata calls for investigation into death

Murmu expressed deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers.

"May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow," the President said.

Untimely demise shocking, saddening: Modi

Prime Minister Modi said Pawar’s death was untimely and very shocking.

In a post on X, Modi said Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people with a strong grassroots level connect.

"Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra.

"His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Known for compassion for the people: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X wrote, "Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari termed Pawar's passing as "unfortunate".

"Ajit Pawar's death is unfortunate. He was my close friend in politics, and we also had familial relations. His passing away is a huge loss. On behalf of the party, I pay my tributes to him," he said.

Incident needs to be investigated: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, "Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers."

"The incident needs proper investigation," she added.