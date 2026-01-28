HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy CM, dies in plane crash

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy CM, dies in plane crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 28, 2026 11:18 IST

The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister dies in plane crash in Baramati. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am
  • Ajit Pawar was traveling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state
  • Ajit Pawar Pawar is survived by wife Sunetra, a member of Rajya Sabha and two sons, Parth and Jay

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar (66) and others landed near Baramati, they said.

IMAGE: Rescuers at the site where the plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashes in Pune district. Photograph: Special arrangement

According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.

Pawar was traveling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.

WATCH: Visuals from the spot show fire and smoke

There were five people on board when the aircraft crashed at 8.50 am, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police, Sandip Singh Gill, said that after the crash, there was a fire. "People onboard were immediately taken to the hospital," he said.

A source told PTI that the aircraft pilot had mentioned about poor visibility near the runway, before the aircraft attempted the landing.

WATCH: Mangled remains of plane

 
The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames, the source said.

Pawar is survived by wife Sunetra, a member of Rajya Sabha and two sons, Parth and Jay.

Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had contested the recent municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with his uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
