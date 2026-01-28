HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar's death: Maharashtra announces 3-day state mourning

Ajit Pawar's death: Maharashtra announces 3-day state mourning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 28, 2026 14:32 IST

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning

IMAGE: The national flag is flying at half-mast at Mantralaya, Mumbai as a mark of respect to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points

  • As per the government's instructions, state mourning will be observed from January 28 to January 30
  • There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period
  • The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly

The government on Wednesday declared three days of state mourning across Maharashtra as a mark of respect to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, officials said.

A message circulated by the protocol section of the General Administration Department said Pawar passed away on the morning of January 28.

As per the government's instructions, state mourning will be observed from January 28 to January 30, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly, the department said in an official communication.

 

There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, it said.

The department further declared that all state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday on account of the demise of the deputy chief minister.

The message, issued under the signature of Under Secretary H P Baviskar, directed all authorities concerned to take necessary action immediately and ensure strict compliance with the instructions.

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar and others landed near Baramati, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Lands In Maharashtra's Baramati0:15

Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Lands In Maharashtra's Baramati

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane crash horror4:18

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane...

