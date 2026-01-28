Ajit Pawar plane crash: AAIB to probe what went wrong

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau probe team to visit site of plane crash in Baramati.

IMAGE: Wreckage of the aircraft at the crash site at Baramati, in Pune, January 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the plane crash at Baramati airport that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday.

Key Points Ajit Pawar, 4 others killed in plane crash

Learjet 46 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures

AAIB to suggest improved safety measures

The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the airport. There were five people onboard, including the crew members, according to the aviation regulator DGCA.

The AAIB is responsible for classifying safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace as accidents, serious incidents, or incidents. It carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

Pawar plane crash will be probed, says Shinde

Earlier Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the death of his fellow Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as sad and unfortunate and said the aircraft accident that claimed his life will be probed.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde lauded the contribution of Pawar, who served as his colleague in different cabinets and was also his deputy when he helmed the government from 2022 to 2024.

"It is a very painful incident...very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed," he said.

"This loss is not just of the Pawar family but of the entire state. I am feeling as if I have lost my elder brother," Shinde added.