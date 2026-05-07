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Why AIADMK Moved Its MlAs To Puducherry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 00:50 IST

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AIADMK MLAs have been moved to Puducherry as TVK attempts to secure a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, sparking political speculation.

Key Points

  • AIADMK MLAs have been relocated to Puducherry.
  • The move comes amid TVK's attempts to secure a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
  • An AIADMK spokesperson confirmed the relocation but did not specify the number of MLAs or the reasons.
  • The Congress party, with 5 MLAs, has already extended support to the TVK in the assembly.

The newly elected MLAs of the party have been taken to neighbouring Puducherry, the AIADMK said on Wednesday.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, speaking to PTI, said the party MLAs have been lodged in Puducherry.

 

AIADMK's Strategic Move

However, he did not elaborate on the number of MLAs taken to Puducherry. Also, he did not specify the reasons for taking them to the union territory.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Composition

The development comes amid TVK's attempts to secure a majority in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly. The Congress party, which has 5 MLAs, has already extended support to the TVK.

In the TN Assembly election, the TVK has won 108 seats, the DMK 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, CPI-M 2, and the VCK 2.

The BJP, DMDK and AMMK have got 1 seat each.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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