AI pilot 'welcomes' female friend in cockpit, DGCA orders probe

AI pilot 'welcomes' female friend in cockpit, DGCA orders probe

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 21, 2023 11:33 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe after an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

"The DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter. The Investigation team will examine the relevant facts," said a senior DGCA official.

 

The official added that the incident happened on February 27 when an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi allegedly entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

"The act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms," said the official.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
