Maliwal records statement; Kejriwal's aide skips NCW summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

IMAGE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reaches Tis Hazari Court in Delhi to record her statement, on Friday. Photograph: ANI on X

The NCW had summoned Kumar to appear before it at 11 am.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone to Kumar's residence on Thursday to serve him a notice but he was not home.

"Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then we will go personally to inquire," Sharma told reporters.

Meanwhile, Maliwal on Friday went to Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate, officials said.

Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff 'assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

The NCW took suo moto cognisance of a media post titled 'Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her' where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the chief minister's residence by Kumar.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case, officials said.

Kejriwal should apologise: Sitharaman

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Kejriwal for not speaking on the issue, and said he is instead 'shamelessly' moving around with accused Bibhav Kumar.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Sitharaman demanded that the AAP convener speak on the issue and apologise.

The senior BJP leader cited charges of attack on women against several AAP leaders, including its New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, to claim that it is an anti-women party.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the finance minister said the Gandhi family members will be voting for Bharti, who was accused of assaulting his pregnant wife.

A day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh promised action in the Maliwal case, accused Bibhav Kumar was seen with Kejriwal on Lucknow, she noted.

It is unbelievable and unacceptable that Kejriwal has not spoken a word on attack on his party woman MP, she said.