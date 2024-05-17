News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kartik's Mama, Mami Die In Hoarding Crash

Kartik's Mama, Mami Die In Hoarding Crash

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 17, 2024 17:33 IST
IMAGE: A view of the damaged fuel station after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in Mumbai, May 14, 2024. Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Mumbai's Ghatkopar hoarding collapse has claimed the lives of Kartik Aaryan's mama and mami, his maternal uncle and aunt, who lived in Jabalpur and were visiting Mumbai.

Reportedly, retired Air Traffic Control General Manager Manoj Chansoria, 60, and his wife Anita, 59, were Kartik's relatives.

While the actor is in a state of shock, a source close to him tells Subhash K Jha, "Kartik was very close to his mama and mami. During his childhood, he would spend a lot of time with them. The news (of their death) came to Kartik late. He didn't know till many hours after the accident that he had lost his loved ones."

Apparently, the couple had stopped for petrol on their way to Jabalpur when the hoarding fell on their car and killed them instantaneously.

Kartik reportedly attended the funeral in Mumbai.

 

While Kartik has taken the news badly, he refuses to postpone the trailer launch of his new film Chandu Champion in Gwalior on May 18.

"Chandu Champion Producer Sajid Nadiadwala offered to postpone the event, but Kartik refused the offer, arguing the show must go on."

