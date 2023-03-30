News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Air India revamps policies for women staff

Air India revamps policies for women staff

Source: PTI
March 30, 2023 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Air India will provide 26 weeks of maternity leave to women employees as well as daycare support under its revamped policies.

Air India

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Besides, the airline will give women pilots the choice to opt for quicker turnaround flights till the child reaches the age of one year.

The option will be subject to request and availability, according to an internal communication.

 

The revised policies, to be effective from April 1, are part of the carrier's 'MOMS - Returning Mothers Programme'. MOMS refers to 'Making Our Mothers Soar'.

Women employees will get maternity leave for 26 weeks, including for commissioning and adopting mothers, as per the communication.

Currently, the maternity leave is for 12 weeks.

A commissioning mother refers to one who commissions a surrogate mother to bear a child on her behalf while adopting mother is one who legally adopts a child.

Under the programme, a woman employee can avail of nutrition guidance and day care facility on a co-pay model.

There will also be counselling sessions to "address mental well-being, preparation for childbirth and plans to return to work for expectant mothers", the communication said.

Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group in January last year, has more than 5,000 women employees, including flying and non-flying staff.

This accounts for around 40 per cent of the total headcount of nearly 11,000 people.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Are Milk Prices So High?
Why Are Milk Prices So High?
'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'
'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'
'Growth Rate May Come Down To 3-4%'
'Growth Rate May Come Down To 3-4%'
IPL Fan Parks return after 2019!
IPL Fan Parks return after 2019!
Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building
Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building
CBI nabs Safdarjung Hospital surgeon for extortion
CBI nabs Safdarjung Hospital surgeon for extortion
Had written him off as a selection option: Andy Flower
Had written him off as a selection option: Andy Flower

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

The Banking Accidents Have Started

The Banking Accidents Have Started

'Markets Won't Enter Bear Territory'

'Markets Won't Enter Bear Territory'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances