News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Patna school set ablaze after student found dead

Patna school set ablaze after student found dead

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 17, 2024 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An angry crowd set a school on fire on Friday morning after the body of a student was found inside a tank inside the school premises in Bihar's capital city Patna, police said.

IMAGE: The body of a 3-year-old boy was retrieved from a tank in the school premises on Friday. Photograph: ANI on X

According to the sources, the incident took place in the Ramjichak area under Digha police.

Angry locals blocked roads and set the school on fire.

 

The deceased child aged around three had gone to school where he used to take tuition after school hours and when he failed to return home by evening, family members started looking for him.

His body was retrieved from inside a tank in the school premises at 3 am on Friday, police added.

Following this, locals blocked the road and set fire to the school. Fire tenders that rushed to the site managed to douse the blaze.

Senior police officials who arrived at the site initiated an investigation.

Patna Superintendent of Police Chandra Prakash detailing the incident said, "We were informed late at night by the parents after which our team reached the spot and started collecting evidence.

"In the CCTV we saw that the child was entering the school but at no point, he can be seen leaving the school premises... We will investigate it as a murder case as they were hiding the body and it shows criminal intent. We have detained three persons; inquiry is on."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Man gets 100-yr jail over death of Indian child in US
Man gets 100-yr jail over death of Indian child in US
HC questions value of life after Mumbai kids' drowning
HC questions value of life after Mumbai kids' drowning
Mumbai school axes principal for social media activity
Mumbai school axes principal for social media activity
Does Your Insurance Policy Need A Rider?
Does Your Insurance Policy Need A Rider?
Does Mbappe Have A Twin?
Does Mbappe Have A Twin?
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
Maliwal records statement; CM's aide skips summons
Maliwal records statement; CM's aide skips summons
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Boy dies as parents dip him in Ganga for cancer cure

Boy dies as parents dip him in Ganga for cancer cure

'I lost my child due to doctors' negligence'

'I lost my child due to doctors' negligence'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances